Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is reportedly closing in on a new contract at Camp Nou, with the Spain international expected to commit his future to the Catalan club before the end of the year.

Garcia has been an important player for Hansi Flick's side during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 16 occasions in all competitions, scoring once, but there has been widespread speculation surrounding his future of late.

The 24-year-old's current deal is due to expire next June, meaning that, as it stands, he is free to hold talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract at the start of 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain have recently been credited with an interest in the defender, with the French club's head coach Luis Enrique said to be a huge admirer.

However, according to Sport, an agreement between Barcelona and Garcia is getting closer, with an announcement expected to be made before the end of the year.

Garcia 'closing in' on new Barcelona contract

The report claims that Garcia's agent Ivan de la Pena has been in talks with Barcelona's director of football Deco over a new contract, and the latest round of discussions have been extremely positive.

Garcia's fresh deal at Camp Nou is expected to run until June 2029, with the option of a further 12 months.

The defender returned to Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer of 2021, and he has featured on 131 occasions for the Catalan giants, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.

Garcia had been expected to miss Barcelona's last game against Celta Vigo after suffering a facial injury against Club Brugge in the Champions League, but he played the full 90 minutes of the La Liga clash.

Deco: "We are happy with Eric"

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently said that the club are determined to keep Garcia amid the speculation surrounding his future.

“The idea is to continue with him as long as he wants and understands the club’s vision, and this is a fact - of course, with negotiations, because every player has agents, and we have those who represent the club’s interests," Deco told Catalunya Radio.

"The interest is mutual: we are happy with Eric. For me, he is an example of overcoming adversity; he left here amidst criticism, turned everything around and is establishing himself as an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room.

“A young player, 24 or 25 years old, we are happy and want to renew his contract. We are talking, and the renewal will happen at the right time."

Barcelona will be back in La Liga action at home to Athletic Bilbao on November 22.