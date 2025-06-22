Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams reportedly receives a last-ditch £10.3m contract offer from a European giant in a bid to stop him from signing for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich are reportedly refusing to throw in the towel in the Nico Williams race and have made a last-ditch offer to try to lure the Athletic Bilbao attacker away from Barcelona.

For the past few days, the Spain international has appeared destined to sign for Hansi Flick's La Liga champions, having set his sights on a link-up with international teammate and close friend Lamine Yamal.

Arsenal and Bayern seemed to be Barca's closest challengers in the Williams race, and the latter had already been turned down by Liverpool's new record signing Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are pursuing a new wide player following Leroy Sane's decision to depart at the end of his contract; the Germany international will join Galatasaray when Bayern's Club World Cup campaign is over.

However, while Barcelona are yet to officially get a deal for Williams over the line, journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern are still holding out hope of hijacking the Blaugrana's summer swoop.

Bayern 'submit new offer' for Williams as Barca hijack attempted

The Bavarians have supposedly come forward with a new contract offer to Williams, who could pocket €12m (£10.3m) per season at the Allianz Arena if he chose to snub a switch to Barcelona.

Plettenberg adds that Bayern are keeping their fingers crossed for a collapse on Barcelona's side, hoping that a deal to take the winger to Catalonia will fall through on account of registration or financial concerns.

However, the Athletic attacker is supposedly not holding any talks with the Bundesliga champions, as he is simply waiting for Barcelona and his current club to shake hands on a transfer package before his move becomes official.

Blaugrana sporting director Deco recently suggested that the Spanish champions are working to conclude a deal for Williams, who struck 11 goals and seven assists in 45 games for Athletic in the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old has amassed a total of 31 strikes and 30 helpers in 167 matches for the Basque side, who have him under contract until 2027, but those terms are understood to include a £49m release clause.

Bayern 'switch focus' to Arsenal attacker amid Williams uncertainty

Bayern making a final lucrative proposal to Williams is most likely out of hope rather than expectation, and the German titans are already thought to have set their sights on an alternative target.

Indeed, a separate report has claimed that Vincent Kompany is eyeing a move for Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, and 'discussions' have been held behind the scenes over a deal to bring him to Bavaria.

Like Williams, Martinelli is also about to enter the last two years of his agreement at the Emirates Stadium, where he will face increased competition for minutes next season if Arsenal's pursuit of a new left-winger is a success.

However, talks are thought to have opened between the Gunners and Martinelli's camp earlier this year, and there is currently nothing to suggest that he is unhappy with his situation in the English capital.