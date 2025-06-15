Barcelona are reportedly advancing on a deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Barcelona are reportedly advancing on a deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, with the Spain international said to be 'one step away' from joining the Catalan giants.

There is once again huge speculation surrounding the attacker's future, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Arsenal among the clubs said to be keen on his signature this summer.

Barcelona activated the €58m (£49m) release clause in the Spaniard's contract last year, but he turned down the chance to make the switch to Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's side had seemingly cooled their interest this summer, but it is understood that Williams' agent met with Barcelona sporting director Deco last week to discuss a transfer.

According to Fichajes, the La Liga champions are now 'very close' to securing a deal for the forward.

Barcelona 'very close' to signing Williams

The report claims that the connection between Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Williams has played a major role in the recent developments.

Shortly after news of the meeting between Williams' agent and Deco broke last week, Yamal took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside the Athletic attacker.

Bayern had seemingly been in pole position to sign the forward, but it is alleged that Williams is now 'determined' to secure a transfer to the reigning Spanish champions.

Athletic have allegedly been working to sign Williams to a new deal but are expected to be unsuccessful in their attempts.

Where would Williams play for Barcelona?

It will be incredibly difficult for Williams to immediately break into the Barcelona XI considering that Yamal is a generational talent and Raphinha has just had the season of his career.

There will be plenty of matches for Barcelona next term, though, and Williams will undoubtedly receive plenty of minutes, handing Flick a new option down the left.

Williams struggled with injury problems last season, only managing 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, but he has shown his quality at the highest level for Spain.

A transfer to Camp Nou is now seemingly set to be confirmed in the near future, and it would be a statement signing for Flick's side considering what the club achieved in 2024-25.