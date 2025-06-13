Nico Williams's agent reportedly met with Barcelona on Friday to discuss a potential move to the club from Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona activated the €58m (£49m) release clause in Williams's Athletic Bilbao contract last summer, but he rejected the chance to make the move to Camp Nou in order to remain at San Mames.

There is again speculation surrounding the attacker's future, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea believed to be keen on his services.

Williams is believed to have told Bayern that he would be willing to make the move to Allianz Arena this summer.

However, according to SPORT, there has been a fresh twist in the saga, with Williams' agent Felix Tainta travelling to Barcelona on Friday to meet with the Catalan team's sporting director Deco.

Williams' agent 'meets with Barcelona'

The report claims that the two men met at a hotel to discuss a possible switch to Barcelona, with the Catalan team said to be willing to pay the release clause in his contract.

Barcelona are set to sign a new forward this summer, with Liverpool's Luis Diaz believed to be their leading target, while Manchester United's Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with a move to the club.

However, Williams is a long-term target, and the Spaniard's close relationship with Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal could strengthen the chances of him making the move to Camp Nou.

Yamal shares cryptic picture on Instagram account

On Friday evening, Yamal shared an image of him celebrating with Spain teammate Williams.

The Instagram post does not confirm that the meeting took place, but it is a strong indication that there has been some movement in terms of a possible move to Camp Nou.

Williams struggled with injury problems during the 2024-25 campaign and found it difficult to show his best form, only managing 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Overall, the forward has 31 goals and 30 assists in 167 appearances for Athletic, while he is also a key player for Spain, scoring six goals and registering seven assists in 28 appearances for La Roja.