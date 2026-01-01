Espanyol vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in Catalan derby

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 14:58 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 14:59

Barcelona are expected to be boosted by the return of Pedri for Saturday's La Liga contest with Espanyol.

Pedri was absent for Barcelona's final match of 2025 against Villarreal due to a muscular issue, but the Spaniard is set to be back in the side for the Catalan derby.

Ronald Araujo is also back with the first-team squad after taking a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, although the Uruguay international is highly unlikely to be in the starting side for the clash with Espanyol.

Andreas Christensen (knee) and Gavi (knee) are both definitely out, while Dani Olmo (shoulder) remains a major doubt for the Catalan giants.

Fermin Lopez is expected to keep his spot in the final third of the field, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha set to operate in the wide areas for the La Liga champions.

Ferran Torres has been in impressive form this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in Spain's top flight, and he is set to continue in the final third.

Meanwhile, Eric Garcia is likely to drop into the middle of the Barcelona defence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres