Spanish champions Barcelona equal a club-record scoring streak during Sunday's La Liga victory over Real Sociedad.

Spanish champions Barcelona equalled a club-record scoring streak when they found the back of the net in Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

The Catalan giants moved to the top of the La Liga table courtesy of a 2-1 success, with Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Alvaro Odriozola netted for the visitors.

Barcelona have now incredibly scored in each of their last 44 games in all competitions, which has equalled their best-ever scoring streak - between November 1942 and February 1944.

As a result, a goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night would see the Catalan giants set an all-time record.

Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday to rise to the top of the table, and head coach Hansi Flick insisted that his side "deserved" to pick up all three points.

Barca came from behind to beat Real Sociedad and rise to the top of the La Liga table

“We found it very difficult, but we also deserve this win. I really appreciate how my team is playing, how they perform. It doesn't matter if we change the starting XI a bit, because they all give their all and I love that. I am very proud. It's incredible. I am very happy for them and for the fans," he told reporters.

"I love that many fans come to the stadium. The connection between the team and the fans is very good and we need it. Also on Wednesday, in the Champions League against PSG. We have a couple of days to recover now, but we'll see each other in a couple of days."

Barcelona started with Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernandez and Marcus Rashford as the attacking trio behind Lewandowski on Sunday, with Raphinha out through injury, while Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres started on the bench.

Olmo replaced Dro at the half-time interval, while there was a return from injury in the 58th minute for Yamal, who has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue.

Will Yamal start against PSG in the Champions League?

Yamal set up Lewandowski to score Barcelona's second shortly after entering the field, and the Spain international is now expected to be in the XI for the Champions League match with PSG.

“It’s great to have him back. Everyone has seen how good Lamine is," said Flick when questioned on the return of the 18-year-old, who now has two goals and four assists in four appearances this season.

Yamal missed out against Valencia, Newcastle United, Getafe and Real Oviedo due to a groin problem which he aggravated during the September international break.

No Data Analysis info