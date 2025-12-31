Espanyol vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 14:36

Barcelona will be aiming to start their 2026 on a positive note when they tackle Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while an impressive season for Espanyol has left them up in fifth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Espanyol vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm on Saturday night.

Where is Espanyol vs. Barcelona being played?

The match will take place at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 2-0 victory for Barcelona, who have won the last three meetings between the two sides.

Espanyol's last league success over Barcelona was a 2-1 win in February 2009, while they have not beaten their Catalan rivals at home in the league since January 2007.

How to watch Espanyol vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona will not be shown live.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Disney+, which will stream one La Liga game per week in the UK as part of a three-year broadcasting deal.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Disney+ will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Espanyol and Barcelona?

It is almost 20 years since Espanyol last beat Barcelona at home in La Liga, which is absolutely remarkable, but the White and Blues are in a good place at this moment in time, and there is more than enough quality in their squad to pick up a positive result here.

Espanyol have 33 points to show from their 17 league matches this season, which has left them fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

However, Barcelona have proven to be the best side in Spain once again in the first half of the campaign, sitting four points clear of Real Madrid at the summit.

Flick's team have had their defensive problems across all competitions this season, but their incredible quality in the final third of the field has carried them over the line in so many matches.

Barcelona are currently on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, while they have been victorious in each of their last eight matches in Spain's top flight.