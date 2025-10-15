Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Girona.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are currently second in the La Liga table, two points behind second-placed Real Madrid, while Girona are 18th, picking up just six points from their opening eight matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Girona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Girona being played?

The match will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys; Barcelona had hoped to have moved back into their new Camp Nou stadium by now, but the date has again been pushed back.

"The club continues working to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the coming months," read a recent statement from Barcelona.

Barcelona played their home matches at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons, and it is understood that a return to Camp Nou may not occur until the end of November.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Girona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Girona: Which team are the favourites?

Barcelona have won seven, drawn two and lost two of their previous 11 matches against Girona.

The La Liga champions were dominant in their two fixtures last season, winning 4-1 home and away in La Liga, but Girona incredibly did the double over their Catalan rivals during the 2023-24 campaign.

Barcelona will enter the match off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla, so Hansi Flick's side will be fired-up to return to winning ways, but a substantial injury list for the hosts will certainly hand Girona a degree of confidence.

No Data Analysis info