Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Getafe, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from a victory over Newcastle United in the Champions League, Spanish champions Barcelona will resume La Liga duties with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their opening four matches of the campaign, while Getafe have also made a strong start, picking up nine points to sit in fourth position.

Match preview

Barcelona showed why they must be considered among the favourites for the Champions League on Thursday night, with a professional performance seeing them overcome Newcastle at St James' Park, and it proved to be a special match for Marcus Rashford, with the Englishman netting a brace for his new club.

The Catalan outfit's focus has immediately shifted back to La Liga, though, as the room for error is small, even at this stage of the season, with Real Madrid perfect from their four league games thus far.

Barcelona have 10 points to their name this season, boasting a record of three wins and one draw from four games, including a thumping 6-0 success over Valencia last weekend.

Hansi Flick's team are still not back at Camp Nou, with the revamped stadium not yet ready to host, so this contest will again take place at Johan Cruyff Stadium, which only has a capacity of 6,000, but it proved to be a happy hunting ground for the team against Valencia.

Barcelona have five more matches before the October international break, facing Getafe, Real Oviedo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the league, while they will also host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Getafe will undoubtedly be the fresher of the two sides in this match, with the capital side last in action on September 13, recording a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on home soil.

Jose Bordalas' side have made an excellent start to the season, recording three wins from their four matches, with their only defeat of the campaign coming away to Valencia before the September international break.

Nine points is enough for fourth spot in the table, and having finished 13th last term, there is plenty of room for improvement during the 2025-26 campaign, especially considering the quality in their squad.

The Deep Blue Ones have only ever beaten Barcelona on four occasions, though, with their last success against the Catalan giants coming on home soil in October 2020.

Getafe have actually never beaten Barcelona away from home, although the fact that this is not technically a 'home' fixture for Flick's team could potentially work in their favour on Sunday night.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WWDW

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWDWW

Getafe La Liga form:

WWLW

Team News

Lamine Yamal was again absent for Barcelona on Thursday night due to a groin problem, and it would be a surprise to see the Spain international back in the squad for this weekend's contest.

Flick will want to be cautious when it comes to his star player's fitness, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde and Gavi remain unavailable for selection on Sunday.

Pau Cubarsi is fit despite concerns over a knee issue that he suffered against Newcastle, but it is expected that the youngster will be rotated out of the side against Getafe.

Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski may also drop to the bench, with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres in line to start, while Rashford should continue in the XI off the back of his European brace.

As for Getafe, Juanmi is a doubt due to a knee problem, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Adrian Liso has been in excellent form for the club this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions, and he is set to be joined by Borja Mayoral in the final third of the field.

Luis Milla has also been a standout performer, providing four assists in four appearances, and he will also be in the side, while Mario Martin will continue in the middle of midfield.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Martin, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Mayoral, Liso

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Getafe are capable of making this a tricky match for Barcelona, and we are expecting it to be a tight in terms of the scoreline, but the Spanish champions should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email