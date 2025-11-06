Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal hits out at the "lies" surrounding a recent groin problem after starring against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has hit out at the "lies" surrounding a recent groin problem.

The 18-year-old has been forced to miss seven games for club and country this season due to a groin issue which has allegedly become chronic, and it has been suggested that the Spain international could be forced to undergo an operation to correct the problem.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick recently said that Yamal's issue needs to be "managed", but the teenager has been able to start each of his side's last five matches in all competitions.

Yamal was in fine form against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night, finding the back of the net and playing a major role in another goal for the Catalan outfit, with the two teams playing out a 3-3 draw in the league phase of the Champions League.

The forward, speaking after the European clash, hit out at the "lies" surrounding his fitness.

Lamine Yamal has been dealing with a groin issue this season

"Very well, very calm. There has been a lot of talk about my groin injury, about me being sad, and it was all lies," Yamal told reporters.

“I was the same as always, I was very happy, I was focused on my work, trying to get back to work and be able to play at this level, which is how I feel best and how I enjoy myself most.”

Yamal has scored five goals and registered six assists in 10 appearances for Barcelona this season, including three goals and five assists in seven outings in Spain's top flight.

“It’s a very difficult place to play. We are Barca and we always have to win, but now we are thinking about the next La Liga match," Yamal added on Wednesday.

“We knew they were a good team, especially at home. It’s very difficult to win when you concede three goals, that’s what we have to improve and what we are already thinking about.”

Flick admits to uncertainty surrounding Yamal fitness

Despite Yamal's comments, Barcelona boss Flick has said that the situation surrounding the forward will need to be 'managed in the right way' to avoid a long-term issue.

"I am happy that Lamine is back on this level, but how I said also, we don't know what is tomorrow; we don't know what is next Sunday," Flick told reporters.

"The important thing is that he manages this situation he has now because it's not easy. He has to be focused on what he has to do, how he has to train and also the treatment.

"If he manages that the right way, hopefully it goes away, but it's not easy to say when with the situation."

Barcelona will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign with a clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

