Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that Lamine Yamal's groin issue is being "managed".

The 18-year-old was on the scoresheet on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in Spain's top flight with a 3-1 home success over Elche.

Yamal played until the 88th minute of the contest, when he was replaced by Roony Bardghji, but there are concerns surrounding the Spain international due to a groin problem which has allegedly become chronic.

Flick said that the teenager is still "undergoing treatment" for the issue and revealed that "it has to be managed".

"He has to manage his injury at the moment. He’s training and undergoing treatment, which is a good step, but I can’t say that the injury is over. It’s going well, but it has to be managed," Flick told reporters.

Yamal has struggled with pain in the area throughout the season, and he has already been forced to miss five matches during the 2025-26 campaign due to the problem.

Barcelona have two more matches before the November international break, facing Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night, before heading to Celta Vigo in La Liga next weekend.

The Catalan giants will then play eight games before the winter break in Spain, including a Champions League fixture away to Chelsea on November 25 and a home La Liga fixture with Atletico Madrid on December 2.

Yamal will be able to rest between December 21 and January 4 due to the winter break, but it is understood that surgery has not been ruled out at this stage of proceedings.

The attacker has now scored four goals and registered five assists in nine appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, including three goals and five assists in seven La Liga outings.

Barcelona 3-1 Elche: Flick's side back to within five points of division leaders Real Madrid

Barcelona's win over Elche saw them return to second spot in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who won again on Saturday against Valencia.

"The most important thing is the three points. I think we created a lot of chances and didn’t convert them all. If we had made better use of our chances, we would have ended up winning 6-2," Flick told reporters.

Attacking duo Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski both made their returns from injury on Sunday, featuring in the second half of the contest.

