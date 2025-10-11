Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia reveals that he will not be available for El Clasico, with the Spain international having another "month or so" on the sidelines.

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has revealed that he will not be available for El Clasico on October 26, with the Spain international having another "month or so" on the sidelines.

The summer signing from Espanyol underwent meniscus surgery in his left knee at the end of September.

The surgery was relatively straightforward and does not carry a lengthy recovery time, so there had been suggestions that the Spaniard could be back before the end of October.

However, Garcia has revealed that he will not be back on the field for another "month or so".

"We'll see how I progress, but for now, everything's going well," Garcia told Movistar.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's absence following a back operation opened the door for Garcia to immediately become Barcelona's number one, and he had been impressing for the Catalan side before picking up an injury.

Garcia is set to miss Barcelona's next six matches in all competitions, including Champions League fixtures with Olympiacos and Club Brugge, with his return potentially coming after the November international break.

Dani Olmo may also not be back on the field until the clash with Athletic Bilbao on November 23, with the attacker suffering a calf problem during international duty.

The injuries have started to pile up for Barcelona at a crucial stage of the season, with Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi and Fermin Lopez also on the sidelines.

Yamal, Raphinha and Fermin could all be back for the trip to Real Madrid, but Gavi underwent a knee operation in the latter stages of September and will not be back on the field until February at the earliest.

Barcelona 'urge' Spain to be cautious with Pedri

Barcelona have also allegedly urged Spain to be cautious when it comes to Pedri, with the midfielder currently struggling with muscular fatigue.

The Catalan giants are said to be frustrated with Spain's use of Olmo, who is set for four weeks on the sidelines due to a calf issue, and according to AS, the La Liga champions have concerns over Pedri.

Spain will face Georgia (October 11) and Bulgaria (October 14) in their two World Cup qualification fixtures this month, and Pedri, as it stands, is set to be involved in both of those matches.