Barcelona are reportedly fearful that Dani Olmo could be out for four weeks with a calf issue which he sustained while training with Spain.

The 27-year-old had been in line to represent Spain in their 2026 World Cup qualification fixtures with Georgia and Bulgaria, but he has dropped out of the squad due to injury.

According to AS, the initial suggestions are that Olmo has suffered torn soleus muscle in his left leg, which could mean three to four weeks on the sidelines for the attacker.

As a result, Olmo could be out for out of Barcelona's next six matches in all competitions, including El Clasico against Real Madrid at Bernabeu on October 26.

The attacker is also in line to miss league games against Girona, Elche and Celta Vigo, in addition to Champions League fixtures with Olympiacos and Club Brugge.

Barcelona's Olmo 'facing' four weeks with calf issue

Olmo may not turn out for Hansi Flick's side again until the La Liga game with Athletic Bilbao on November 23.

Barcelona are allegedly frustrated with Spain's handling of Olmo, with the Catalan outfit allegedly making it clear to La Roja that the attacker was struggling with muscular fatigue.

Dean Huijsen was in a similar situation and was released quickly back to Real Madrid, but Olmo remained with Spain, and he is now seemingly facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

"Dani Olmo arrived and is suffering from some discomfort and fatigue," Spain boss Luis de la Fuente told reporters on Friday. "Today he was not comfortable, and after 15 minutes, he stopped training and went to undergo some tests."

When are Barcelona next in action?

Barcelona will be bidding to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on October 18.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are all currently on the sidelines for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona, who are second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, are hopeful that Yamal, Raphinha and Fermin will all be available for El Clasico at Bernabeu.