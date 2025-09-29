Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Potentially the pick of the 2025-26 Champions League league-phase fixtures, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain scrap it out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday evening.

Hansi Flick's men edged out Newcastle United 2-1 on matchday one, while the holders demolished Atalanta BC 4-0 a fortnight ago, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two title hopefuls.

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alejandro Balde (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

PSG

Out: Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Desire Doue (calf), Joao Neves (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (muscle), Marquinhos (thigh)

Doubtful: Vitinha (unspecified), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

No Data Analysis info