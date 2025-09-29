Potentially the pick of the 2025-26 Champions League league-phase fixtures, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain scrap it out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday evening.
Hansi Flick's men edged out Newcastle United 2-1 on matchday one, while the holders demolished Atalanta BC 4-0 a fortnight ago, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two title hopefuls.
BARCELONA vs. PSG
BARCELONA
Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Alejandro Balde (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski
PSG
Out: Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Desire Doue (calf), Joao Neves (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (muscle), Marquinhos (thigh)
Doubtful: Vitinha (unspecified), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola
