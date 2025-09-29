Preview: Barcelona vs PSG - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A colossal Champions League clash befitting a final will be fought in the league phase on Wednesday evening, as Barcelona host holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Last year's beaten semi-finalists and first-time champions both made triumphant starts to their latest European campaign, as La Blaugrana took down Newcastle United while Luis Enrique's men put Atalanta BC to the sword in matchweek one.

Match preview

Last conquering the continent over a decade ago - when current PSG head coach Enrique was at the helm - the time is nigh for Barcelona to hoist the Champions League trophy aloft again, and Hansi Flick's La Liga champions kicked off their quest for supremacy in ideal fashion.

No Lamine Yamal meant no problem for Barcelona at St James' Park, as Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford marked his return to English shores with a match-winning brace against Newcastle, rendering Anthony Gordon's late strike inconsequential.

The Blaugrana's success at St James' Park represents the second of five straight victories for the reigning Spanish champions, who are now back on their perch at the top of the La Liga table after dispatching Getafe, Real Oviedo and most recently Real Sociedad.

Capitalising on Real Madrid's shock 5-2 derby loss to Atletico Madrid, Flick's men hold a one-point advantage over Los Blancos and have regained control of their title destiny in the top flight, where they have averaged exactly three goals per game thus far.

Barcelona do not do boring in the Champions League either, as the Catalan titans have netted at least three goals in six of their last seven home games in the competition, contributing to an astronomical total of 75 goals from their last 17 UCL showdowns on their own turf.

Sticking with the theme of goal-laden Champions League contests, holders PSG picked up almost exactly where they left off at the end of the 2024-25 Champions League season - with another humiliation of a beleaguered Serie A side.

A few months on from embarrassing Inter Milan 5-0 in the showpiece match, Enrique's men commenced their title defence with a 4-0 drubbing of Atalanta BC thanks to goals from four different scorers in Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

If Enrique can oversee an equally emphatic victory over his old club on Wednesday night, PSG will repeat a feat that only they have ever achieved in the Champions League - winning three consecutive games in the competition by four goals or more.

Such a scenario is incredibly fanciful, though, especially after the Ligue 1 champions followed up that Champions League crushing with a 1-0 derby loss to Marseille in Le Classique, but they reverted to type by beating Auxerre 2-0 last time out.

While Barcelona and PSG are forever intertwined in Europe following the unforgettable 2017 Remontada, Les Parisiens have had La Blaugrana's number on recent occasions, beating the Catalans 4-1 away from home in both 2021 and 2024.

Should PSG come up trumps once more, another slice of continental history would be theirs, as no team has ever beaten Barcelona three times in a row away from home in a major European competition.

Team News

Back in the Blaugrana team with a bang at the weekend, Ballon d'Or runner-up Yamal set up Robert Lewandowski's winner against Real Sociedad after recovering from a groin issue and is looking good for a starting role against the European champions.

However, the same cannot be said for the injured quintet of Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back) or Raphinha (hamstring) - the latter's loss should be Rashford's gain in the attack.

Flick is expected to receive one piece of good fitness news in the shape of Alejandro Balde's return from a hamstring problem, but Gerard Martin should still be retained in a back four ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, who stands in for the stricken Ter Stegen and Garcia once again.

While Ballon d'Or runner-up Yamal is raring to go, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele will watch on helplessly from the sidelines, as the France international is not expected to return from his hamstring injury until the end of October.

Desire Doue (calf), Joao Neves (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (muscle) and captain Marquinhos (thigh) were already keeping Dembele company in the treatment room, but to make matters worse for Enrique, Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia both sustained issues in the win over Auxerre.

There are serious concerns over Kvaratskhelia and his suspected hamstring problem, but there is optimism that pass master Vitinha will be able to shake off his unspecified injury in time for Wednesday, according to Le Parisien.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Struck down by debilitating injuries at a highly inopportune time, a ravaged PSG side are at risk of being overwhelmed by an in-form Barcelona, who have a penchant for goal-laden Champions League games at home.

Without Doue, Dembele or Kvaratskhelia working their magic up front, Enrique's men will surely be outgunned by Yamal, Rashford, Lewandowski and co, as Barcelona take the first step towards dethroning the reigning champions.

