Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Barcelona could line up for Thursday’s Champions League clash with Newcastle United.

Barcelona are sweating over the fitness of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of Thursday’s Champions League opener against Newcastle United at St James Park.

The 18-year-old winger sustained a groin injury on international duty with Spain and Marca claims that he will need a 'miraculous recovery' to be ready in time to play against the Magpies.

Midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong is also a major doubt with a muscle problem, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) are all remain in the treatment room.

All five players missed Barca’s thumping 6-0 La Liga win over Valencia on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored twice each off the substitutes’ bench and they are expected to return to the first XI against Newcastle.

Both attackers could be joined in the front three by either Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford - who is yet to score a competitive goal for Barca - or fellow new recruit Roony Bardghji who was handed his full debut last weekend.

Dani Olmo may have a tough time displacing Fermin Lopez - who also scored a brace last weekend - in the number 10 role, while Marc Casado will hope to retain his spot in centre-midfield alongside Pedri, should De Jong fail a late fitness test.

In defence, Hansi Flick may be tempted to hand Ronald Araujo start, but he is likely to stick with the centre-back paring of Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi, while Jules Kounde and Gerard Martin continue as full-backs and Joan Garcia starts in goal.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski

