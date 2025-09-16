Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Thursday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Newcastle United will be without at least two players for Thursday’s mouthwatering Champions League clash with Barcelona at St James’ Park.

Deadline day signing Yoan Wissa is facing between four and five weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, while fellow summer arrival Jacob Ramsey is ruled out with an ankle problem.

The absence of Wissa means that Eddie Howe is set to continue with club-record signing Nick Woltemade as his centre-forward; the German scored on his full debut in last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League home win over Wolves.

Woltemade could be joined in the final third by Anthony Gordon, who is currently serving a domestic suspension but is available to start on the left flank for the Magpies on Thursday.

While Gordon will hope to earn a recall at the expense of Harvey Barnes, £55m summer signing Anthony Elanga is set to battle with Jacob Murphy for a start on the right wing.

Ever-present captain Bruno Guimaraes is expected to begin in the heart of midfield alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, the latter recovered from injury to start and play for 65 minutes against Wolves last time out.

In defence, Howe will weigh up whether to stick with the centre-back partnership of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, or hand a start to either Sven Botman or Malick Thiaw.

Lewis Hall is another defender pushing for a recall and will hope to feature at left-back, but Tino Livramento may retain his spot in that position if Kieran Trippier also keeps his place at right-back.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

