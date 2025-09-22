Voting system, organisation and more: the differences between France Football’s Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best awards

We are now in the countdown to the 2024/25 Ballon d’Or, the award that will recognise the world’s best player for the season. The ceremony will take place this monday in Paris.

The prestigious award, renowned for its history and influence in world football, holds this status despite having no formal link with FIFA. The sport’s governing body has its own ceremony, The Best, to determine the world’s top player. Here is a look at the differences between the two awards.

History and categories: Ballon d’Or vs The Best

The Ballon d’Or has been organised by France Football since 1956 and initially only recognised the best European player. Players from other continents playing in Europe became eligible in 1995, and in 2006 any player worldwide could win the trophy.

In 2018, the French magazine also introduced awards for the best female player, as well as the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper and the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player. From 2022, the top goalscorer of the season has been awarded the Gerd Müller Trophy.

Today, France Football also recognises the best clubs and managers in men’s and women’s football, while the Premio Socrates celebrates the most impactful social initiative in sport, in honour of the former Brazilian player.

FIFA first awarded the best male player in 1991 and the best female player in 2001. The ceremony also recognises the best goalkeepers and managers in both categories, the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal, the Fair Play Award for sporting behaviour, and the best fan moment.

In 2024, FIFA introduced the Marta Award, named after the Brazilian star, recognising the best goal in women’s football for the season. In its first edition, Marta herself won the award for her goal for Brazil in a friendly victory over Jamaica.

The current format under the name The Best has been in place since 2016, following a partnership with the Ballon d’Or between 2010 and 2015.

The most recent edition of The Best awarded Vinicius Junior as the season’s best player, following controversies after the Ballon d’Or was awarded to Rodri. Vinicius Junior received 88 votes from national team captains (55% of the total), along with 77 votes from journalists (51%) and 55 votes from coaches (44%).

Differences in voting: Ballon d’Or vs The Best

To determine FIFA’s best player, a technical committee selects 10 finalists. Four groups then vote, each contributing 25% to the final result: journalists, national team captains, national team coaches, and the public via online voting.

By contrast, France Football ranks 30 players, assisted by the team from L’Equipe (the magazine’s owner), the best juror from the previous edition, and the UEFA ambassador, as UEFA has become a partner of the award.

Journalists worldwide then submit their top five, with points awarded for each position. The player with the highest score wins. Cléber Machado represents Brazil in the voting.

This article was originally published on Trivela.