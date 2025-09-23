Paris Saint-Germain's exceptional 2024-25 campaign has been recognised on the global stage, as the French champions collected a string of honours at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Despite now playing for Manchester City, Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper thanks to his outstanding displays in PSG’s successful Champions League run. The Italian was instrumental in the club’s European triumph, even though Lucas Chevalier, his replacement in Paris, endured a difficult evening in the recent defeat to Marseille.

PSG named Club of the Year

After winning the Champions League in dominant fashion, PSG were unsurprisingly crowned the Best Club of the Year. Their 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final served as a resounding statement of their superiority.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was present in Paris to collect the award, a crowning moment for the Qatari executive after years of major investment and restructuring.

Luis Enrique wins Best Coach

Luis Enrique, who took charge in the summer of 2023, also received personal recognition as he was named Best Coach of the Year. The Spaniard had overseen a major overhaul of the squad, parting ways with the likes of Neymar and Marco Verratti before reshaping the team around a more collective and possession-based philosophy.

While the evening began with a sour note for PSG following a 1-0 loss to Marseille in Le Classique, Enrique’s tactical impact and European success were ultimately rewarded on an individual level.

Dembele wins Ballon d'Or as five PSG players feature in top 10

PSG’s collective dominance was reflected in the individual rankings as well. Five current or former PSG players featured in the top 10 of the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ranked ninth, with Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes just behind him in tenth. Achraf Hakimi, who had publicly declared his ambition to win the award, finished sixth after a standout season at right-back.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha, who impressed both domestically and internationally, claimed third place, while the ultimate prize went to Ousmane Dembele. The French winger beat Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to the prestigious award following a superb season.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony capped off a remarkable year for PSG, who dominated both on the pitch and in the spotlight—collectively and individually.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.