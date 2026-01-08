Preview: Avranches vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jan 2026 14:41

In a rematch from the 2017 tournament, Avranches will face Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Saturday at Stade René-Fouillou in Normandy.

Last month, Avranches upset Brest on penalties to advance to this stage, while the club from Alsace edged Dunkerque 2-1.

Match preview

Although they have been narrowly squeaking by in every round, Avranches find themselves in the round of 32 for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Cedric Hengbart’s men have won their last four matches in the tournament on penalties, with arguably the biggest upset in club history coming against Brest last month.

The Normandy side are winless in their last five Championnat National 2 affairs but are just two wins away from equaling their best-ever Coupe de France finish, reaching the quarter-finals in 2017.

Avranches have conceded a goal or fewer in their previous four matches in this competition, netting the opener on those last two occasions.

They have not lost a home game at the Coupe de France since Brest beat them 2-0 in the fifth round back in 2023.

Avranches have never lost a home game to Strasbourg in normal time, upsetting the Alsace side on penalties in the last 16 of this competition in 2017.

The Gary O’Neil era begins in Strasbourg on Saturday as the former Wolves and Bournemouth coach takes over from Liam Rosenior, the new Chelsea boss.

O’Neil inherits a squad currently on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, who went unbeaten in the League phase of the Conference League.

Le Racing have claimed just one victory in their previous four competitive away encounters, failing to find the back of the net in two of those instances.

This club have made it beyond the last 32 at the Coupe de France in each of the previous two campaigns, ousting Thaon on penalties in this phase a season ago.

Coming into this contest, they have not lost any of their previous five away matches in this competition and have not exited in the round of 32 since Montpellier beat them 1-0 in January 2022.

Their only victory against Avranches came when both sides featured in the Championnat National, with Strasbourg blanking them 1-0 at home in 2015.

Avranches Coupe de France form:

Strasbourg Coupe de France form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

From their round eight triumph to their round of 64 win, there were three new faces in the Avranches starting 11 with Damon Bansais, Baye Ablaye Mbaye and Emeric Doudouit beginning the match against Brest.

Nassim Sabihi had the only goal for them versus Stade Brestois, and netted the winning penalty, with Anthony Beuve saving Romain Del Castillo from 12 yards away to give his side the edge.

Strasbourg are missing Saidou Sow, who has a cruciate ligament tear, Emanuel Emegha is questionable with a knock, Maxi Oyedele is a game-time decision because of a muscle strain and Guela Doue is with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Julio Enciso and Ismael Doukoure scored in the opening half of their Coupe de France opener in December, as they hung onto a narrow victory.

Avranches possible starting lineup:

Bueve; Bansais, Terrien, Delestre, Bourdin, Dudouit; Adeoti, Boateng, Pi; Lamrabette, Sabihi

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Hogsberg, Doukoure, Lung; Ouattara, Nzingoula, Amougou, Moreira; Paez, Nanasi, Enciso

We say: Avranches 0-3 Strasbourg

Strasbourg are not known as a team that scores in bunches, but given the disparity between them and their upcoming opponents, and their desire to make an impression on their new coach, we expect a comprehensive performance from the Ligue 1 side on Saturday.

