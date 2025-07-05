Transfer news and rumours today: Conor Gallagher could leave Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa eye Yann Bisseck

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a potential Premier League return for Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa's interest in a Champions League finalist.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to selling Conor Gallagher during this summer's transfer window.

The England international made the move to Atletico from Chelsea in August 2024, and he has represented the capital giants on 50 occasions, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Gallagher was an important player for Atletico last season, but his future is already being called into question despite the fact that he has a contract at Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2029.

According to Fichajes, Atletico are open to Gallagher's departure, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers both believed to be considering bringing him back to the Premier League.

However, Diego Simeone's side are likely to want at least €50m (£43m) for his services.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in 95 appearances for Chelsea, while he is also a 22-time England international and will be hoping to be in the Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck on April 12, 2025

Villa 'interested' in Inter defender Bissek

Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan centre-back Yann Bisseck has emerged as a leading target for Aston Villa during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old made the move to Inter from AGF in 2023, and he has represented the Italian giants on 67 occasions, including 46 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

A number of clubs, including Manchester United, have been credited with an interest in the Germany international.

However, it is understood that Villa are currently leading the race for the centre-back.

Bisseck featured on 27 occasions in Serie A during the 2024-25 campaign, while he also played 13 times in the Champions League, as Inter made the final of the competition, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi pictured on April 2, 2024

Hudson-Odoi representatives 'in talks' over new Forest contract

Elsewhere, Callum Hudson-Odoi's representatives are reportedly currently holding talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential new contract for the in-demand attacker.

Hudson-Odoi was in strong form for Forest during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

There has been speculation surrounding the 24-year-old's future during the summer transfer window, with Man United said to be one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

The forward's existing contract with the Reds is due to expire next summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Hudson-Odoi's representatives have been in Athens for the last 24 hours, and discussions have taken place over a potential new deal.

A number of clubs in Serie A are also said to be keeping an eye on the developments.

