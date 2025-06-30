Atletico Madrid finalise deals for three key signings

Atletico Madrid transfer news: Ruggeri, Cardoso, Baena signings confirmed, Romero could follow in record-breaking summer shake-up.

It looks like Atletico Madrid could break their own transfer record this summer, with the club closing in on three high-profile signings. The question is: will these additions push Los Rojiblancos closer to a genuine title challenge?

Under sporting director Andrea Berta, who will soon take up a similar role at Arsenal, Atletico have already made significant moves in recent transfer windows, bringing in players like alvarez and Sorloth last year. This summer, spending could surpass €200m (approximately £171m), potentially setting a new club record. According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico have now finalised three deals for players expected to strengthen their bid for the La Liga title next season.

Last season showed promise, with strong performances throughout, but ultimately, Atletico fell 12 points short of champions Barcelona. Could these new arrivals finally help Diego Simeone secure a third league title?

Matteo Ruggeri joins from Atalanta

Atletico had been searching for a new left-back for months, holding talks with Theo Hernández and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. But in the end, they opted for Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta. The 22-year-old Italian defender was a key player under coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who recently departed the club. Ruggeri’s move comes at the perfect time, and at a reported fee of just €20m (approximately £17m), it could prove a smart piece of business.

However, Ruggeri is not yet at the level of Hernández or Robertson, meaning the pressure will be on him to step up, alongside Simeone's guidance.

Johnny Cardoso arrives from Betis

US international Johnny Cardoso, who spent much of his career in Brazil, had been close to joining Tottenham. But Spurs did not exercise their option, allowing Atletico to step in. Cardoso impressed at Real Betis, particularly during the second half of the season, helping the club reach the Europa Conference League final.

A defensive midfielder in the mould of Sergio Busquets, Cardoso is known for his composure in possession and defensive reliability. Breaking into Atletico’s midfield will not be easy given the competition, but the club clearly rates him, spending €30m (approximately £25,5m) on the transfer. As part of the deal, Rodrigo Riquelme heads to Betis as a replacement for Jesús Rodríguez, who joins Como.

Alex Baena strengthens Atletico's attack

Perhaps the most high-profile arrival so far is Alex Baena, an Olympic gold medallist, European champion, and one of La Liga’s top assist providers in recent seasons. With 23 assists and 9 goals for Villarreal over the past two campaigns, Baena had been expected to move to a bigger club for some time.

Known for his creativity and fiery personality, Baena should add another dimension to Atletico’s attack. His exact role in Simeone’s system remains to be seen, but the transfer fee is reported to be around €50m (approximately £42,5m), with the player accepting personal terms in May.

Cristian Romero next?

Atletico are also targeting one final marquee addition: Tottenham’s Cristian Romero. The World Cup-winning defender is seen as this summer’s "key signing" for Atletico, with the Argentine reportedly unhappy in North London following tensions with fans.

Romero has previously expressed interest in playing in La Liga, and Atletico have long admired him. Talks are underway to finalise the deal, with a fee of around €70m (approximately £59,5m) making Romero one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

Should the transfer be completed, Romero would strengthen Atletico's defence alongside the likes of José Giménez and Clément Lenglet, significantly boosting the team's title credentials.

