Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Union SG, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid and Union Saint-Gilloise will both be aiming to bounce back from heavy defeats when they meet at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday evening in Matchday Four of the UEFA Champions League.

Both sides suffered disappointing results last time out in the competition, leaving plenty to play for as they reach the halfway point of the league phase.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid’s Champions League campaign has been inconsistent so far, amassing three points from their opening three fixtures.

Diego Simeone’s men have tasted defeat in both away games - a 3-2 loss at Liverpool and a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal, with their only victory coming in a dominant 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Twice runners-up in 2014 and 2016, both against Real Madrid, Atleti were eliminated by their city rivals again last season in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

However, Los Colchoneros have been formidable at home in the Champions League, losing just one of their last 16 matches at the Metropolitano (W11, D4), and winning 10 of the most recent 11.

Domestically, Atletico are fourth in La Liga with 22 points from 11 matches (W6, D4, L1).

Simeone’s side have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions and come into this fixture on a high following a convincing 3-0 victory over Sevilla at the weekend.

Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, sit on three points as well after three games, having beaten PSV but losing their subsequent two matches - 4-0 at home to Newcastle on Matchday Two and 4-0 at Inter Milan on Matchday Three.

The Belgian champions have conceded nine goals in the competition and will need to make major improvements to avoid another setback.

This season marks Union SG’s debut in the Champions League proper, following three consecutive seasons appearing in the Europa League.

In 2024/25, they finished 21st in the league phase before being knocked out by Ajax 3-2 on aggregate in the knockout play-off round.

Union SG appointed David Hubert as manager on October 13, following Sebastien Pocognoli’s departure to Monaco - the change appears to have sparked a positive domestic run.

Union currently top the Belgian Pro League table with 32 points from 13 matches, boasting both the highest number of goals scored (28) and the fewest conceded (7).

They travel to Madrid fresh off a 4-1 away league victory over Zulte Waregem, with Marc Giger scoring a brace alongside goals from Kevin Rodriguez and Promise Akinpelu.

Scoring nine goals across their last three fixtures in all competitions, the Belgian champions are in strong attacking form and will not fear the occasion.

This match marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and Union’s first competitive game against a Spanish opponent.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

LWL

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WDWLWW

Union SG Champions League form:

WLL

Union SG form (all competitions):

LWLWWW







Team News

For Atletico Madrid, Johnny Cardoso has returned from an ankle injury and was named on the bench against Sevilla - he may be eased back with substitute minutes rather than a start.

Pablo Barrios remains doubtful due to a muscle problem which kept him out of the squad at the weekend.

Apart from that, Simeone has a strong squad available with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann both on the scoresheet against Sevilla and expected to feature, though Griezmann could be managed from the bench due to rotation.

Alex Baena should continue in the No. 10 role, with Koke in midfield and Alexander Sorloth likely to lead the line again.

Union SG remain without Mohammed Fuseini due to an ankle injury.

Promise has been one of the standout performers this season, scoring seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions, while Rodriguez, who netted at the weekend, should also be in contention.

Ousseynou Niang is expected to provide width, while Kevin Mac Allister and Christian Burgess should anchor the defence.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Baena, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Niang, De Perre, Zorgane, Khalaily; Hadj, Giger; Rodriguez

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Union SG

Union SG arrive in strong domestic form and full of confidence in front of goal, but Atletico’s home record in Europe is exceptionally strong.

With the Metropolitano advantage and superior squad depth, Simeone’s men should have enough to edge a competitive contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email