Atlanta United will host Chicago Fire at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference MLS showdown between two sides enduring a difficult run of form.

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks, but Atlanta will be hopeful that a return to home soil can spark a much-needed response, especially given their strong recent record in front of their fans.

Match preview

Atlanta United are without a win in their last five MLS matches, a run that has stalled their progress in the Eastern Conference, leaving them 12th in the standings with 19 points.

Ronny Deila’s side have shown signs of improvement recently, picking up back-to-back draws – a goalless result away to DC United followed by a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC last time out.

While results have been hard to come by on the road, Atlanta have looked more assured at home, having won their last two matches at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Orlando City, and will be aiming to build on that momentum as they return to familiar surroundings.

History favours the hosts heading into this clash, having won each of the last six home meetings against the visiting side.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, come into this fixture in even worse shape, having lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by San Diego FC in their most recent outing and have struggled to find consistency at both ends of the pitch, leaving them just outside the playoff zone in 10th with 28 points.

Their away form makes for worrying reading, with the Fire having lost three of their last five matches on the road, including a 2-1 defeat at FC Cincinnati, and a 3-1 extra-time loss to Minnesota United which saw them exit the US Open Cup.

However, this clash presents a chance for Chicago to complete the double over Atlanta, having claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Team News

Atlanta United will be without Ajani Fortune and Derrick Williams, who are both sidelined through injury.

There is positive news in goal, however, as veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to return after missing the last match due to cheekbone surgery.

Chicago Fire are also dealing with a couple of injury absentees, with Justin Reynolds and Carlos Teran both unavailable.

In attack, Hugo Cuypers is expected to continue his partnership with Jonathan Bamba, as the Fire look to rediscover their scoring touch.

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Amador, Abram, Edwards, Lennon; Slisz, Klich; Miranchuk, Almiron, Lobzhanidze; Lath

DC United possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Rogers, Elliot, Gutman; Oregel, Pineda, Gutierrez; Zinckernagel, Bamba, Cuypers

We say: Atlanta United 2-1 DC United

Atlanta United’s strong home form gives them the edge in this clash despite Chicago Fire winning the reverse fixture – the visitors’ poor away record and ongoing injury concerns may prove costly, and the hosts should do just enough to secure a narrow victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

