Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made an impressive start to his first-ever campaign at the top level of English football for the newly-promoted Black Cats.

In particular, Isidor terrorised the Aston Villa defence in a 1-1 draw between the two sides at the Stadium of Light earlier in September.

Overall, the Frenchman has bagged a commendable tally of three goals across six Premier League appearances this campaign, playing 320 minutes of action.

Since making the initial loan move from Zenit St, Petersburg to the North-East of England in August 2024, Isidor has featured 53 times, scoring 16 goals.

Aston Villa eyeing up Isidor?

According to Football Insider, Sunderland star Isidor is attracting interest from a Europa League-competing side ahead of the winter trading point.

The report claims that strugglers Aston Villa are considering a high-profile swoop for the talents of the 25-year-old during the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Villans are firmly in the market for a new forward, with Isidor taking the fancy of Unai Emery's troops so far this term.

Despite signing permanently for Sunderland at a price of just £5m at the start of the year, the Frenchman is now supposedly valued at £35m.

Looking to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, it is no surprise that the Black Cats are reluctant to part ways with Isidor.

Watkins troubles for Villa

Aston Villa are struggling to escape the grip of the relegation zone at the beginning of this season, largely down to their failures in front of net.

The Villans have scored just one goal across five Premier League matches this term ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash with Fulham in the Second City.

After missing out on a dream move to Arsenal over the summer, Ollie Watkins is not hitting his usual heights and was dropped for the Europa League win over Bologna on Thursday night.