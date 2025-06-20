Aston Villa reportedly receive a boost as one of their defenders opens talks with a La Liga giant over a transfer amid concerns over their PSR position.

Aston Villa have reportedly received a boost in their efforts to improve their position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Despite the revenue generated from reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, it has been widely-documented that Villa must oversee at least one sale before June 30.

Only qualifying for next season's Europa League has not helped their cause and pressure is ramping up ahead of the pending deadline for filing accounts.

Emiliano Martinez, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey have all been linked with exits from Villa Park without a move materialising.

However, according to Football Insider, progress is being made regarding the potential sale of Lucas Digne.

Where could Digne move?

The report suggests that the France international is now in discussions regarding a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone is known to be in the market for a new left-back with reports having strongly suggested that Liverpool's Andrew Robertson could be his preferred choice.

As it stands, though, Robertson is allegedly still deliberating over whether to move to Madrid or remain at Anfield.

That has left the door open for Digne to return to La Liga, where he has previously spent time at Barcelona, for a similar fee that Atletico are prepared to pay for Robertson.

Although Villa are holding out for £10m, Atletico are said to be persisting with an £8m bid, leaving the clubs to discuss a compromise.

Boost to Villa, blow for Emery?

Despite the presence of Ian Maatsen in 2024-25, Digne remained as Unai Emery's first-choice pick at left-back.

Forty starts were made in all competitions and Emery is likely to be left frustrated if the 31-year-old is sold to balance the books.

That said, Emery will also understand the club's position and be aware that a change of approach may be required in the transfer market to coincide with getting big earners off their outgoings.