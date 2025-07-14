As many as three Premier League clubs are reportedly in the running to sign former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is now at Atletico Madrid.

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly contemplating whether to make a formal approach for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Last summer, Chelsea made the decision to cash in on the homegrown talent in order to bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.

Gallagher subsequently went on to make 50 appearances in all competitions during his first campaign, chipping in with four goals and six assists.

However, the England international spent 2024-25 being brought in and out of Diego Simeone's starting lineup and cannot be viewed as an integral member of the squad.

According to Football Insider, there are three Premier League teams who would be interested in bringing Gallagher back to the Premier League.

Which teams hold Gallagher interest?

The report claims that Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton are all thinking about making an approach for the 25-year-old.

As it stands, Atletico are said to have no active thoughts about cashing in on Gallagher unless they receive an offer that is too good to turn down.

Club officials have allegedly set his valuation in the region of £50m, it questionable whether any Premier League team would be prepared to go that high.

Pete O'Rourke, a correspondent for the outlet, said: "He’s a top player and he’s shown that for England as well as Chelsea and his other clubs.

“A lot will depend on where Gallagher sees his future, he has a big year coming up where he’ll want to be playing regularly to break into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“He joined Atletico for around £40million from Chelsea last year, and it’s going to take a lot more than that to get him away.

“It’ll take around the £50million mark to make Atletico consider selling him. ’m not sure whether Premier League clubs will be willing to go to those levels for Gallagher.

Would Gallagher become first choice?

If Gallagher were to make a surprise move to Everton, he would become an undisputed first choice in the Toffees engine room.

At Villa and Newcastle, though, Gallagher would find himself in a similar role to where he finds himself at Atletico.

That said, Gallagher's style of play - all energy and combative - means that he may inevitably be viewed as a valuable asset for the first three quarters of games or the final quarter as a substitute.

Something that is under-rated is his return in Premier League and La Liga. As many as 21 goals and 16 assists have been contributed from 168 appearances.