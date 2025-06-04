Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Aston Villa setting Emiliano Martinez's asking price and four clubs chasing Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

Aston Villa have allegedly set a lower-than-expected asking price for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Despite his status as a World Cup winner, the Argentina international is said to be available for transfer this summer should a suitable offer be tabled.

As well as Villa needing to comply with the Premier League and UEFA financial regulations, Martinez presumably wants to continue playing in the Champions League, something which is current club cannot offer for 2025-26.

According to Futbol Arena, Villa are willing to part ways with Martinez if they can attract a fee in the region of â‚¬20m (£16.83m).

Galatasaray are said to be in the running to acquire the 32-year-old's signature alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid and several Saudi Pro League clubs.

Although Villa's alleged valuation is lower than many would expect, they also stand to substantially reduce their wage bill with Martinez's departure.

© Imago

Broja targeted by four clubs

Meanwhile, forgotten Chelsea forward Armando Broja is highly likely to depart Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer this summer.

Although there were once high hopes that the Albania international could progress into a first-team regular, making just four starts and seven substitute outings on loan at Everton during 2024-25 has ended that ambitions.

According to The Sun, talks have already been instigated with four European clubs ahead of a potential deal.

The report alleges that AC Milan, RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax are all admirers of the 23-year-old and are interested in negotiating a fee.

Chelsea are said to be currently looking for a fee of £20m, but that is an ambitious asking price and one that will likely lower if there is concrete interest in a player who can generate pure profit for the club.

In theory, a return to the Netherlands could appeal to Broja having previously starred on loan at Vitesse during the 2020-21 campaign.

© Imago

Eriksen comments on future

Christian Eriksen is leaving Manchester United on a free transfer this summer and the legendary Dane has revealed his preference for a future move.

In spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and United, Eriksen has solidified his reputation as one of the best Scandinavian players to ever grace England's top flight, contributing 55 goals and 81 assists from 310 appearances in the division.

However, now at the age of 33, Eriksen has admitted that he does not want to play another game in the Premier League.

Speaking to Danish TV, he said: "I would rather get away from the Premier League. I feel like I've taken my turn in the Premier League, so I'm looking outside the English borders. It has been a great place for me and my family, and we have been there for many years.

"When I moved from Tottenham to Inter, it wasn't my plan to go back to England either. After that I've been there for three and a half years again, so you should never say never. But my priority is that I have to leave."

As it stands, there is no specific preference for Eriksen, aside from a desire to take on a new challenge.