Aston Villa are allegedly on the brink of receiving a major PSR boost through a clause being activated by one of their players out on loan.

Across recent transfer windows, Villa have found themselves needing to wheel and deal in order to generate a profit that would see them avoid any punishment from the governing bodies.

The West Midlands outfit have already received a fine totalling just under £15m from UEFA and must ensure that there are no further rule breaks across a three-year period to avoid more penalties.

While Villa made a net profit during the summer, an obligation to buy Liverpool's Harvey Elliott at the conclusion of a loan spell at the end of the season continues to leave them under pressure.

However, as per A Bola, they are close to generating a major sum through the activation of a clause in a loan player's contract.

Barrenechea on brink of Benfica transfer

Villa allowed Enzo Barrenechea to sign for Benfica on a season-long loan earlier in the summer, allegedly recouping a €3m (£2.61m) loan sum.

That reportedly came with an obligation to buy if the Argentine midfielder participated in 15 matches for the Portuguese giants.

In all competitions, the 24-year-old has already reached 14 appearances, leaving Villa anticipating the buy option being activated after the October international break.

Benfica are in line to pay €12m (£10.44m) if Barrenechea features in one more game, leaving Villa bringing in approximately £13m for the player's signature.

Furthemore, Villa are allegedly in a position where they will receive 30% of any profit made on a future sale.

Barrenechea has never played a competitive game for Villa having been allowed to join Valencia on loan in 2024 in the weeks after his transfer from Juventus.

Although there is a perception that Barrenechea could have proven to be an asset for Villa, his sale has ultimately been deemed to be necessary.