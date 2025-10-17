Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery should have Ollie Watkins fit and available for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The England international was taken off at half time in the Three Lions' 3-0 friendly win over Wales last Thursday, having sustained a knee issue while colliding with the post.

However, there is optimism that Watkins's problem is nothing more than a contact injury, and the former Brentford man is expected to be given the thumbs-up to lead the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watkins should therefore comprise part of an unchanged attacking quartet featuring the in-form Donyell Malen, captain John McGinn and Morgan Rogers, who is aiming to set up a goal in three Premier League games for the first time ever.

As Youri Tielemans is still struggling with a calf problem and is likely to miss another few weeks, but Amadou Onana is fit and ready to join forces with Boubacar Kamara in the middle, so Lamare Bogarde ought to make way.

Further back, Tyrone Mings's ankle problem might clear up in time for the trip to Tottenham, but Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres are safer bets in the Lions' backline.

The central pairing should join Matty Cash and Lucas Digne in an unchanged back four, while ex-Arsenal man Emiliano Martinez can expect a particularly frosty reception.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

