Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is set to make a handful of alterations to his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League affair with Manchester City at Villa Park.

The Lions were stunned 2-1 by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday night, where Emery had to make do without Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans and Andres Garcia.

Tielemans (calf) and Garcia (unspecified) will remain in the treatment room for a little while longer, but Digne will return to the matchday squad against the Sky Blues after being ineligible to face the Eredivisie outfit in midweek.

The Frenchman for Ian Maatsen is likely to be one of three defensive changes for the Premier League fixture, as Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa ought to return over Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings too.

Pau Torres and Emiliano Martinez's spots are safe, though, and the same should be said for Amadou Onana in midfield, but Lamare Bogarde will likely drop out for the returning Boubacar Kamara.

Emery will not shy away from an abundance of attacking changes either, where Evann Guessand's goal and Jadon Sancho's key contribution should not spare them from the chop.

The same goes for Tottenham Hotspur match-winner Emiliano Buendia, whose spot ought to be taken by Morgan Rogers while Guessand and Sancho make way for Donyell Malen and John McGinn respectively.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

