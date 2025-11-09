Aston Villa and Bournemouth announce their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League fixture in the West Midlands.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has decided to recall Ollie Watkins for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

With just one goal in all competitions during 2025-26, Watkins was at risk of remaining out of the starting lineup and Donyell Malen taking his place.

However, the England international is one of six changes made by Unai Emery after Thursday's 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne have each been restored at full-back, while Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn have been recalled in midfield.

McGinn could either be deployed on the left flank or in central midfield, depending on how Emery chooses to line up, with Emiliano Buendia seemingly being deployed on the right.

Morgan Rogers will either start down the left or as a number 10 behind Watkins, while Youri Tielemans is only selected among the replacements after his return from injury in midweek.

Bournemouth make four changes for Aston Villa game

Meanwhile, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has made four changes from the team that lost 3-1 at Manchester City last weekend.

Two of those alterations come in defence with Adam Smith and Veljko Milosavljevic starting at right-back and centre-back respectively.

Justin Kluivert returns to the team in place of David Brooks, the Dutchman expected to start on the right flank.

Evanilson also comes back into the final third and will feature down the centre of the attack, with Eli Junior Kroupi dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Rogers

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Tielemans, Guessand, Sancho, Malen

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Senesi, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Kluivert, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi

