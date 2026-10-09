Premier League Gameweek 6
Aston Villa
Oct 10, 2026 3.00pm
Villa Park
Brentford

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brentford will aim to preserve their unbeaten record in the Premier League when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery’s men beat Tottenham 3-2 before the international break, while the Bees eased to a 3-0 win over Chelsea last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. BRENTFORD

 

ASTOM VILLA

Out: Ian Maatsen (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee)

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka (knee), Pau Torres (hamstring), Alysson (muscle), Brian Madjo (ankle), Marco Bizot (back), Matty Cash (dead leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

BRENTFORD

Out: Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle), Kaye Furo (unspecified)

Doubtful: Mathias Jensen (unspecified), Josh Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Anthony, Thiago, Schade

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