Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Brian Madjo, Ian Maatsen latest

Aston Villa will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery's side are currently 16th in the Premier League table, one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Brentford, who occupy fourth spot in the division.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / Cesare Purini / Insidefoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Brentford)

Madjo has been on the sidelines since August 12 due to an ankle injury, but the highly-rated forward could potentially return to the squad here.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Maatsen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines with an ankle injury, with the left-back potentially out of action until the latter stages of the year.

Leon Goretzka

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Brentford)

Goretzka is yet to make his debut for Villa due to fitness issues, but the experienced midfielder could potentially be in the squad for this match.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Brentford)

Torres needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Brentford, as the centre-back has been dealing with a thigh injury.

Marcelo Bizot

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Brentford)

Bizot suffered a back injury before the international break, and it remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper is available for selection this weekend.

Alysson

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Brentford)

Alysson suffered a muscular injury against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, and the attacker is a major doubt for this match.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Villa have no players suspended for this match.