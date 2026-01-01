Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 12:46

Villa Park is once again the venue for Saturday's early kickoff, as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest pit their wits against one another in gameweek 20 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Neither side ended 2025 as they mean to begin 2026, as the Lions saw their sensational 11-game winning sequence in all tournaments come to an end at the hands of Arsenal, who eased past Unai Emery's side 4-1 on Tuesday evening.

Nevertheless, the West Midlands side are very much still in the title conversation in third place in the Premier League table, while opponents Forest will not be dragged into the drop zone no matter what transpires in the next gameweek.

However, Sean Dyche's men hit the road on a miserable three-match losing sequence, most recently going down 2-0 at home to Everton thanks to James Garner and Thierno Barry's goals.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 134

Aston Villa wins: 63

Draws: 31

Nott'm Forest wins: 40

A historically momentous fixture, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest met for the very first time all the way back in the 1880-81 FA Cup, where the Lions clinched a 2-1 win in the second round of the tournament.

That triumph represents one of 63 that the Villans have managed over Nottingham Forest, who boast significantly fewer victories with 40 to their name, while 31 of their other 134 battles have ended honours even.

Unai Emery's side emerged on the correct end of the scoreline during the most recent encounter at Villa Park in April 2025, where two quickfire strikes from Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen got the Lions over the Line.

Villa's home success in the spring saw them avenge the events of December 2024, where a dramatic late turnaround saw Nikola Milenkovic and Anthony Elanga cancel out Jhon Duran's opening strike in a bedlam-inducing 2-1 win for Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

However, Villa prevailed in a six-goal thriller 4-2 on their own patch in February 2024, and their unbeaten home run over Forest now stands at nine games in all competitions, a sequence that includes an extraordinary 5-5 Championship draw in November 2018.

Tammy Abraham scored a fabulous four goals in that 10-goal spectacular, where Villa came from 2-0 down and let a 5-4 lead slip, but it has nevertheless been over 30 years since the Lions lost at home to Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, the Tricky Trees last prevailed at Villa Park all the way back in October 1994, but Nottingham Forest can proudly show off the most emphatic win in this fixture, a 6-0 First Division drubbing back in September 1986.

In contrast, Aston Villa are yet to beat Nottingham Forest by five goals or more, although they have prevailed by four goals on five separate occasions, including an enthralling 7-3 victory in December 1903.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 05, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Aston Villa 4-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 10, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 13, 2019: Nott'm Forest 1-3 Aston Villa (Championship)

Nov 28, 2018: Aston Villa 5-5 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Jan 13, 2018: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Sep 23, 2017: Aston Villa 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Feb 04, 2017: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Sep 11, 2016: Aston Villa 2-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Apr 24, 1999: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 28, 1998: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 22, 1997: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 02, 1996: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 13, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Aston Villa (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Dec 10, 1995: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 23, 1995: Aston Villa 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 21, 1995: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 05, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2024: Aston Villa 4-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 10, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 24, 1999: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 28, 1998: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 22, 1997: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 02, 1996: Aston Villa 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)