Aston Villa welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to Villa Park for their fourth League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Five points currently separate both teams in the 36-team table, with Villa sitting in 10th spot with six points, 22 places above their Israeli counterparts in 32nd, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. MACCABI TEL AVIV
ASTON VILLA
Out: Emiliano Buendia (foot), Youri Tielemans (calf), Tyrone Mongs (thigh), Andres Garcia (unspecified), Ross Barkley (ineligible)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Sancho, Elliott, Malen; Watkins
MACCABI TEL AVIV
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Belic, Sissokho; Davida, Andrade, Varela; Peretz
