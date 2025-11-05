[monks data]
Aston Villa logo
Europa League | League Stage
Nov 6, 2025 at 8pm UK
 

Aston Villa
vs.
M. Tel AvivMaccabi Tel Aviv

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Aston Villa welcome Maccabi Tel Aviv to Villa Park for their fourth League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Five points currently separate both teams in the 36-team table, with Villa sitting in 10th spot with six points, 22 places above their Israeli counterparts in 32nd, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


ASTON VILLA vs. MACCABI TEL AVIV

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia scores and celebrates on September 28, 2025

ASTON VILLA

Out: Emiliano Buendia (foot), Youri Tielemans (calf), Tyrone Mongs (thigh), Andres Garcia (unspecified), Ross Barkley (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Bogarde; Sancho, Elliott, Malen; Watkins

MACCABI TEL AVIV

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mishpati; Asante, Shlomo, Camara, Revivo; Belic, Sissokho; Davida, Andrade, Varela; Peretz

ID:585072:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2377:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Andres Garcia Emiliano Buendia Ross Barkley Tyrone Mings Youri Tielemans Football