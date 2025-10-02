Aston Villa make it three straight wins in all competitions with a 2-0 success over Feyenoord in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Aston Villa made it three straight wins in all competitions with a 2-0 success over Feyenoord in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Unai Emery's side took the lead just past the hour in the Netherlands, with Emiliano Buendia brilliantly finding the back of the net from outside the box following smart work from Boubacar Kamara.

Villa then doubled their advantage in the 79th minute when John McGinn found the bottom corner from close range after a powerful run from Donyell Malen.

The result has left Villa in third spot in the overall table, boasting six points from their first two matches, while Feyenoord are down in 35th, with the Dutch team losing their opening two matches of the 2025-26 competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Villa failed to win any of their opening six matches of the season, which incredibly led to some speculation surrounding the future of head coach Emery.

There was real concern following the Premier League draw with 10-man Sunderland on September 21, but the response from Villa has been excellent, beating Bologna in their Europa League opener before overcoming Fulham in the Premier League.

This was a third straight win in all competitions for Emery's side, but in truth, it was not all that comfortable, with Feyenoord having 19 shots to Villa's six, with the visitors proving to be far more clinical.

Villa should be at the top end of the Europa League table, and that is the case, while a serious challenge for the trophy cannot be ruled out considering the quality in their squad.

Emery does appear to have come out of the other side following a difficult period, and things are suddenly looking much more positive for the club heading towards the October international break.

FEYENOORD VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Feyenoord (61st min, Feyenoord 0-1 Aston Villa)



Villa make the breakthrough in the 61st minute of the contest, and it is Buendia on the scoresheet, with the attacker finding the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty box - it is a terrific finish!

John McGinn goal vs. Feyenoord (79th min, Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa)



Villa double their advantage in the 79th minute of the match, with McGinn carefully placing the ball into the back of the net following a powerful run from Malen.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BOUBACAR KAMARA

Kamara was quite simply the best player on the pitch against Feyenoord on Thursday night.

It was the midfielder's excellent work that led to Villa making the breakthrough in the European affair, while he won three aerial duels, made two tackles and incredibly completed 61 of his 63 passes.

FEYENOORD VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Feyenoord 41%-59% Aston Villa

Shots: Feyenoord 19-6 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Feyenoord 8-3 Aston Villa

Corners: Feyenoord 8-1 Aston Villa

Fouls: Feyenoord 17-10 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Villa will be looking to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they resume their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, will now switch their attention back to their Eredivisie campaign, with the Dutch giants in action against FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.

