Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Aston Villa and Bologna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting in Birmingham for the second consecutive season, Aston Villa and Bologna will clash again on Thursday evening, kicking off their Europa League campaign at Villa Park.

The Premier League side won 2-0 in last year's Champions League contest, but they come into this rematch after a sluggish start to the new campaign.

Match preview

Yet to win a domestic game this season, Aston Villa seem to be suffering from a hangover after their near miss with Champions League qualification - plus a frustrating summer in the transfer market.

Held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Sunderland last weekend, Villa finally scored their first Premier League goal at the fifth attempt - through Matty Cash's deflected drive - but their wait for a win will go on.

Previously, the second-city club had recorded two losses and two draws, before losing on penalties to Brentford in the EFL Cup, and they sit second-bottom of the standings.

So, a return to continental competition could prove their route to salvation - particularly following last season's spectacular exploits. In their first appearance at Europe's top level for more than four decades, Villa reached the Champions League quarter-finals before going out to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Having subsequently finished sixth in England, they are set for a first Europa League campaign since 2008; the club's best UEFA Cup runs took them to the quarter-finals in both 1978 and 1998, before it was rebranded.

Aided by the vast experience of Unai Emery - the most successful coach in Europa League history, having won it four times to date - the Villans seem to have a straight path through the first phase, albeit only if they can rediscover some form.

Beaten by John McGinn and Jhon Duran goals last October, Bologna will return to Villa Park still seeking their first victory over English opponents in any major competition.

The Serie A side were eliminated early in last term's Champions League, finishing 28th of 36 teams in the league phase, but they have built on that experience by securing consecutive European qualifications for the first time this century.

Semi-finalists in the Europa League's predecessor - the UEFA Cup - back in 1999, Bologna earned their place this year by lifting the Coppa Italia.

A 1-0 win over AC Milan in Rome brought some long-awaited silverware to the Rossoblu, who have since made a mixed start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Two home wins - including Saturday's last-gasp defeat of Genoa - have come either side of two away defeats, so head coach Vincenzo Italiano will hope his team travel better this week.

Twice a beaten Conference League finalist with Fiorentina, before making the breakthrough in May's Coppa final, Italiano may have an impressive record in cup competitions, but he must now face the Europa League's grand master.

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

D L L D L D

Bologna form (all competitions):

L W L W

Team News

Having labelled his team 'lazy' in some phases of their loss to Sunderland, Emery is sure to make changes for Aston Villa's Europa League opener.

Both Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans have been missing through injury, while Ross Barkley is ineligible and Boubacar Kamara has just returned, so his midfield options may be limited.

In the final third, though, loanees Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho are strong contenders to start, while Donyell Malen is an alternative to struggling striker Ollie Watkins.

Villa may be goal-shy, but Bologna scored just once in the opening three rounds of Serie A before producing two late strikes against Genoa.

Santiago Castro netted the equaliser on Saturday, and having finally overcome a niggling foot injury the Argentinian seems to be nearing his best, with a goal and an assist in his last two home games.

Vying with Castro and English forward Luke Rowe for selection at Villa Park, Thijs Dallinga made little impact in the league last year, but he scored three times en route to glory in the Coppa Italia and notched once in the Champions League.

Star man Riccardo Orsolini converted a crucial stoppage-time penalty at the weekend, and he should also feature in the visitors' attack.

Rossoblu boss Italiano will be without Nicolo Casale, Tommaso Pobega, Ibrahim Sulemana and Ciro Immobile due to injury, while regular right-back Lorenzo De Silvestri was omitted from the club's UEFA squad list.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Bogarde, McGinn; Guessand, Elliott, Sancho; Malen

Bologna possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Castro

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Bologna

As hosts Aston Villa are at a low ebb - struggling to score and looking bereft of ideas - they may have to settle for an opening draw.

Bologna do not always travel well, but they have accrued plenty of experience in cup competitions and are well equipped to leave England with a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

