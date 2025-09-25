Aston Villa and Bologna announce their starting lineups for Thursday's Europa League fixture in the West Midlands.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has selected his starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Bologna.

Despite Villa being winless in six matches this campaign, Emery has decided to make a number of alterations for the game in the West Midlands.

The Spaniard has made two surprise decisions, in particular, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez missing out completely and Ollie Watkins dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

A total of four changes have been made in total with Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne not being included in the backline.

Marco Bizot, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen are the quartet to be introduced into the starting lineup.

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, McGinn; Guessand, Rogers, Buendia; Malen

Subs: Proctor, Oakley, Digne, Lindelof, Mings, Bogarde, Garcia, Elliott, Sancho, Watkins, Burrowes

Bologna XI: Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Ferguson, Freuler, Odgaard; Bernardeschi, Castro, Cambiaghi

Subs: Dallinga, Fabbian, Heggem, Holm, Miranda, Moro, Orsolini, Pessina, Ravaglia, Rowe

