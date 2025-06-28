Paul Pogba reportedly completes his medical and signs a contract with Ligue 1 side Monaco, and his potential competitive debut in Ligue 1 with Les Monegasques promises to be a special one.

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder has reportedly completed his medical tests with Monaco and will soon be unveiled as Les Monegasques' newest recruit.

The France international's lengthy search for a new club is seemingly about to conclude, as he prepares to make his long-awaited comeback nearly two years on from his failed doping test.

Pogba was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in the early stages of the 2023-24 season and was subsequently slapped with an initial four-year suspension, cutting short his forgettable second spell at Juventus.

However, Pogba's ban was reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving him free to return to training in January and competitive action in March.

Talk of a switch to Saudi Arabia or MLS was inevitably mooted for Pogba, who was also at one stage said to have been a shock target for Manchester City amid their search for new midfield recruits.

Monaco quickly moved to the head of the queue, though, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has now successfully passed a medical with the Principality side.

When could Pogba's Monaco move be announced?

Pogba is thought to have signed a two-year agreement with Monaco until the summer of 2027, and Romano adds that confirmation of his move could even arrive later on Saturday.

The 2018 World Cup winner's return to his homeland will precede his first-ever appearances in Ligue 1, as he left the Le Havre academy system for Manchester United at just 16 years of age in 2009.

Another 16 years later, Pogba prepares for his French top-flight debut after winning a total of 14 senior trophies in his club and international career so far, most recently the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League with France.

The 32-year-old is expected to be one of two high-profile players to join Les Monegasques in the coming days, as the Ligue 1 giants are also expected to conclude a loan deal for Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Monaco placed third in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 table to qualify for next season's Champions League, finishing four points adrift of runners-up Marseille and a whopping 23 below champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba's competitive debut for Adi Hutter's side promises to be a particularly emotional one, as Monaco face the midfielder's former club Le Havre in the first gameweek of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign.