Ex-Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is negotiating a two-year contract with a Ligue 1 giant as he seeks a return to football after a 21-month absence.

The 2018 World Cup winner is bidding to reignite his career following an 18-month doping suspension, which spelled the end of his short-lived second spell at Juventus.

Pogba was initially slapped with a four-year suspension, which could have curtailed his career completely, but it was reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 32-year-old has been free to return to competitive action since March, and a multitude of clubs both in Europe and abroad have been tipped to offer him a new stomping ground.

Shock reports emerged in December claiming that Manchester City were weighing up an approach for Pogba, although the midfielder had reservations about an Etihad switch due to his Man United connections.

Pogba, Monaco to continue transfer talks 'this weekend'

However, Pogba is still believed to have been keen to continue his career in Europe, despite the potential riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

The 32-year-old supposedly had his eyes set on a move to Ligue 1, the Bundesliga or La Liga, and he may be about to get his wish, as Fabrizio Romano reports that he is in advanced discussions to join Monaco.

Les Monegasques have supposedly offered Pogba a two-year contract until the summer of 2027, and the two parties will continue negotiating over the weekend in the hope of striking an agreement.

Pogba's last competitive appearance came in September 2023, shortly before he was found to have abnormal levels of testosterone, although the CAS ruled that the supplement responsible did not lead to elevated levels of performance in males.

Pogba has won 14 major honours across his club and international career, but he has not made an appearance for the France national team since March 2022.

Pogba to be one of two marquee Monaco signings?

In addition to the ex-Man United man, Monaco are also reported to be working on a deal to bring Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati to the Stade Louis II.

Once regarded as the heir to the Lionel Messi throne, the 22-year-old's career has stalled due to a spate of injury problems and growing competition for places at Camp Nou.

Fati made just 11 appearances for Hansi Flick's side last season, failing to register a single goal or assist, and his departure from the La Liga champions has been inevitable for some time.

Monaco finished third in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 table behind Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, guaranteeing qualification for the Champions League league phase in the process.