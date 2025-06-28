Monaco confirm the signing of Paul Pogba as a free agent on a two-year contract, and the midfielder's shirt number at the Stade Louis II is reportedly also revealed.

Monaco have confirmed the arrival of former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as a free agent on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old makes his return to top-flight football following almost two full seasons out of the game, having served an 18-month doping suspension after failing a test in late 2023.

Pogba was in his second spell at Juventus when he was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in his system, leading to an initial four-year ban which could have effectively ended his playing career.

However, following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Pogba's suspension was reduced to 18 months, and the Frenchman is not believed to have been short of suitors with whom to reignite his career with.

A free transfer to Saudi Arabia or MLS was inevitably mooted for Pogba, who was also said to have been a surprise target for Manchester City over the winter, but Monaco quickly negotiated a two-year deal with his camp.

After completing a medical earlier on Saturday, Pogba was officially unveiled by Monaco, who announced his arrival with an animation of miners sculpting a granite head of the midfielder Mount Rushmore-style.

Pogba speaks briefly in the video, saying: "Rebirth. Like a kid all excited for the first day of school," before the scene cuts to clips of the Frenchman undertaking his official media duties.

What shirt number will Pogba wear at Monaco?



We think it’s time too. pic.twitter.com/OaN7FXoNm3

— AS Monaco EN ?? (@AS_Monaco_EN) June 28, 2025

The four-time Serie A winner is confirmed to be sporting the number eight shirt for Monaco, which will become vacant when Besiktas loanee Al-Musrati returns to his parent club in Turkey.

Pogba briefly wore the '8' for Manchester United's youth team and reserves, but never at senior level, having often donned the six and the 10 during his playing heyday with Juventus, France and the Red Devils' first team.

The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of several notable names to wear the '8' for Monaco, including Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, Youri Tielemans, Joao Moutinho, Ludovic Giuly and Youri Djorkaeff.

Pogba's competitive debut - and his inaugural appearance in Ligue 1 - could come against one of his former clubs in Le Havre, whom Monaco face on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 top-flight campaign.

Les Monegasques finished in third place in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season, thus qualifying for the league phase of this season's Champions League.