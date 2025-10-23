Preview:Monaco vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and Toulouse, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to end a lengthy winless run, Monaco return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday when they welcome Toulouse to Stade Louis II in the Principality.

A 1-1 draw at Angers last weekend dropped Les Monegasques down to seventh in the table, just a point above Toulouse, who thumped Metz 4-0.

Match preview

It is early days for Sebastien Pocognoli as Monaco boss, but based on what we have seen so far, the Belgian could have his hands full trying to instill some confidence back into this team.

Without a win in five competitive fixtures, they are currently on the outside of the European places domestically and below the line for a spot in the Champions League knockout phase.

Monaco will enter this encounter on a three-match winless home run across all competitions, though they have yet to suffer a top-flight defeat at Stade Louis II this year.

Resilience has been a key to their success at home this season, with this team collecting four points from a losing position in their previous two Ligue 1 affairs in the Principality.

This side have scored multiple times in 11 of their 12 league contests at home in 2025, with 13 of their 17 goals this season taking place at Stade Louis II.

Should they lose or draw this weekend, Les Monegasques would equal their longest winless run in league play from the previous campaign (four games).

Over in Toulouse, life is looking much rosier for them at the moment, with this team collecting points in their previous three matches in this competition.

On Saturday, they have a chance to equal their longest winning run in the top-flight from last season, collecting three successive triumphs from October to November 2024.

Another victory on Saturday, meanwhile, would also equal the longest winning run for Carles Martinez’s men as the visitors from the 2024-25 season (two).

Defensively, they have been much more compact away from home, with only four of their 12 goals allowed in Ligue 1 so far occurring outside Stadium de Toulouse.

Only once in the 2025-26 campaign have they won an away match in Ligue 1 when netting the opening goal, beating Nice 1-0 thanks to a goal one minute before the 90.

Les Violets have won two of their previous three visits to the Principality, with their last victory at Monaco coming back in February 2024 (2-1).

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Monaco still have several injuries to contend with, as Lukas Hradecky (knee), Denis Zakaria (groin), Vanderson (knock), and Lamine Camara (ankle) all expected to be sidelined this weekend.

Also doubtful for this clash are Christian Mawissa, who has a knock, Eric Dier, who is dealing with a muscle strain, while Paul Pogba suffered a setback in his return weeks ago but could be available for selection.

Folarin Balogun netted the only goal for Monaco in their draw versus Angers, the second of the Ligue 1 campaign for the American international striker.

There are two injury concerns for Toulouse at the moment with Rafik Messali recovering from a sore ankle and Niklas Schmidt out with a cruciate ligament tear.

We saw three changes to their starting 11 on matchday eight with Abu Francis, Dayann Methalie and Emersonn Correia da Silva replacing Mark McKenzie, Mario Sauer and Warren Kamanzi.

Frank Magri, Aron Donnum, Yann Gboho and Charlie Cresswell all scored in their convincing victory over Metz and Guillaume Restes only had to make two stops for the clean sheet.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Diatta, Kehrer, Salisu, Ouattara; Teze, Coulibaly; Akliouche, Fati, Golovin; Balogun

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Magri, Casseres, Francis, Methalie; Vignolo, Donnum, Gboho

We say: Monaco 2-1 Toulouse

Life at Monaco has been rough of late, but a potential debut for Pogba and the return of one of their top chance creators in Aleksandr Golovin should reinvigorate a side in desperate need of a confidence boost.

