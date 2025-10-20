Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Monaco take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League at Stade Louis-II on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to put their defeat on Sunday behind them when the take on hosts Monaco at Stade Louis-II on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa at home on the weekend, whereas Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw by Angers on Saturday.

The hosts come into their clash against Tottenham in 30th place in the league phase table with one point, while the Londoners are ninth with four points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League action.

What time does Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The match will kick off against at 8:00pm on Wednesday evening in the UK.

Where is Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Stade Louis-II in Monaco, a stadium with a capacity of 16,360.

How to watch Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, an option that is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Monaco vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham should be seen as favourites given the quality at the disposal of boss Thomas Frank, but the club's games have not always been straightforward this season.

Spurs struggled to play out against Aston Villa, and their football has at times not been the most pleasing to watch, though they are undoubtedly more resilient than they were under Ange Postecoglou.

Monaco are currently seventh in Ligue 1 with 14 points, the same total that sixth-placed Tottenham have in the Premier League.

Wednesday's match could be a close affair that is ultimately decided by a moment of magic from the likes of Mohammed Kudus.

