Fulham have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

The Ukraine international is being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after he struggled for regular game time last term.

Zinchenko was restricted to just eight starts in 23 competitive appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, including just five starts in 15 Premier League matches.

The 28-year-old has seemingly found himself behind the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the battle for Arsenal's left-back spot.

While he can also play in midfield, Zinchenko's useful versatility is unlikely to be enough to keep him at the North London club.

Fulham join Zinchenko race

Arsenal are seemingly keen to offload Zinchenko this summer, especially as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Earlier this month, it was reported that AC Milan have held talks with Arsenal over a move for Zinchenko, as the Italian side look to replace outgoing left-back Theo Hernandez.

According to The Sun, Fulham are emerging as another option for Zinchenko, with Marco Silva keen to bring the Arsenal man to Craven Cottage.

Arsenal are said to value Zinchenko at £12.7m, but Fulham are confident they could strike a deal for around £10m.

The report also claims that the Ukrainian is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Dutch giants Ajax.

Why are Fulham targeting Zinchenko?

On the face of it, Fulham are in greater need of a right-back than they are a left-back, with Kenny Tete set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

However, the Cottagers are said to be open to deploying Zinchenko in the middle of the park as well as a left-sided defender.

With that in mind, he could provide cover for Fulham's first-choice left-back Antonee Robinson, and compete for a starting spot in central midfield with the likes of Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic, Josh King and Tom Cairney, as long as the latter signs a new deal to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

Zinchenko is understood to be settled in the English capital, so a move to Fulham could appeal to the former Manchester City defender.