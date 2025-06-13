Arsenal 'in talks' to sell Zinchenko to Italian giants

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with AC Milan over a potential deal to sell left-back Oleksandar Zinchenko this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a potential deal to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko to AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are looking to make a fresh start under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri after missing out on European qualification last term.

Milan are keen to strengthen in a number of areas, including on the left side of their defence as they prepare for Theo Hernandez's expected departure.

The 27-year-old has turned down the chance to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, but there are now talks taking place about a potential move to Atletico Madrid.

With Hernandez set to leave the San Siro, Milan are eyeing Arsenal's Zinchenko as a suitable candidate to replace the Frenchman.

AC Milan hold Zinchenko talks

According to Sky Italy, Milan have already held talks over a possible move for the Ukraine international.

However, the report claims that Milan are yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal, while the player's wage demands could also prove to be a stumbling block.

Zinchenko is understood to be earning £150,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

The Gunners will be aware that the summer transfer window represents the final chance to obtain a meaningful fee for the 28-year-old defender.

What is Zinchenko's asking price?

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan could take advantage of Zinchenko's contract situation by striking a deal with Arsenal for an affordable fee.

The Rossoneri appear to be confident that they could secure the player's signature for a figure less than €15m (£12.8m).

Zinchenko will surely be open to a summer exit after falling behind Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in Mikel Arteta's squad.

As a result, the full-back was restricted to just eight starts in 23 competitive appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.