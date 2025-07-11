An experienced Arsenal attacker reportedly reaches a 'preliminary agreement' to sign for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, who are in 'positive' negotiations with the Gunners.

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has allegedly reached a 'preliminary agreement' on personal terms with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, whose move for the Belgian is progressing positively.

The Gunners are believed to be on the verge of bolstering their offensive line with the acquisition of Chelsea's Noni Madueke, as a deal in excess of £50m has now reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

Madueke is expected to pen a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium until 2030, but Trossard is now in the final 12 months of his contract with Mikel Arteta's side and can sign a pre-contract agreement from January.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Arsenal were planning to keep Trossard and were ready to hand him a new long-term deal to stay at the club, one that would prolong his partnership with the Gunners until 2029.

However, there appears to have been no progress on that front, and with Madueke providing further competition next season, Trossard's future will naturally become the subject of increasing speculation.

Trossard reaches 'preliminary agreement' with Fenerbahce

According to journalist Elis Buse Arac, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man and Fenerbahce - managed by ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho - now have a 'preliminary agreement' on personal terms ahead of a possible move.

Arac adds that the Turkish titans are now locked in talks with Arsenal over a fee - which are said to be moving in a positive direction - and there is growing optimism surrounding a move for the 30-year-old.

Given his age and contract status, Arsenal are not in a position to demand a premium fee for Trossard, who arrived at the Emirates for €24m (£20.7m) midway through the 2022-23 season.

The Belgium international only joined Arteta's team after Chelsea stole Mykhaylo Mudryk from under their noses, but he has proven to be a solid addition for the Gunners, registering 28 goals and 23 assists in 124 games in all tournaments.

Trossard directly contributed to 20 goals in 56 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign - 10 of his own and 10 assists - and he did not miss a single Premier League match last season.

Why Arsenal selling Trossard could be a fatal error

The Belgian may not be a get-off-your-seat left-winger a la Rafael Leao or Rodrygo, but there are undoubtedly more cons than pros to selling him in the current window.

As mentioned, Trossard was available for every single Premier League game last season, and his exceptional fitness record is a huge box ticked for a side who will be competing harder than ever for Premier League and Champions League glory next term.

Trossard's attacking output is nothing if not consistent either, and after a 2024-25 season in which their squad depth was lacking, retaining every attacker possible must be priority number one for Arteta and co.

Of course, Trossard does have previous when it comes to trying to force an exit, having burned bridges with Brighton in order to force his move to Arsenal two-and-a-half years ago.

It is not totally impossible to envisage the Belgian doing so again if he is warned that his playing time will drastically decrease next season, but unless he resorts to such measures and/or Fenerbahce table a bid that is too good to turn down, Arsenal must do all in their power to keep him.