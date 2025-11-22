Arsenal's stance on a January move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is reportedly revealed amid increased speculation surrounding the Ghanaian's future.

Arsenal's stance on a January move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has reportedly been revealed amid increased speculation surrounding the Ghanaian's future.

Before the start of gameweek 12, the 25-year-old boasted the second-most combined goals and assists in the current Premier League season with nine, only trailing the 15 that Erling Haaland has managed for Manchester City.

Semenyo's performances have hit a plateau in recent weeks, but the former Bristol City man has nevertheless registered a terrific six goals and three assists in 11 Premier League matches so far this term, attracting glances from some of the country's most established names.

Semenyo signed a new Bournemouth deal until 2030 back in the summer, but the Ghana international's terms are understood to contain a £65m release clause, which can be activated by any team during the January transfer window.

The option must be triggered by a specific date so that the Cherries have enough time to source a replacement, but if an interested party shows a willingness to pay that amount, Bournemouth will be powerless to prevent his exit.

Arsenal's Antoine Semenyo January transfer stance 'revealed'

Liverpool are currently seen as the leading contenders for Semenyo's signature, while Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be monitoring developments closely.

Arsenal have also been mooted as potential candidates after the Gunners failed to sign an out-and-out left-winger in the summer transfer window, but according to football.london, the Premier League leaders are unlikely to enter the race.

The report claims that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are planning for a quiet winter market, having overseen a record-breaking spending period in the summer, where they had the highest net spend of any Premier League club.

The Gunners are also said to be wary of falling foul of UEFA's squad cost ratio limits, so a big-money move is unlikely without a major sale, although they are not in danger of breaching the Premier League's rules on Profit & Sustainability.

Semenyo is known to be an Arsenal supporter, but the chances of the London-born winger lining up in red and white in 2026 are slim, unless the Gunners unexpectedly do away with Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard early next year.

Why Arsenal should not regret missing out on Antoine Semenyo in January

Semenyo's numbers speak for themselves, and the 25-year-old would not look out of place at any Big Six club, but Arsenal are already incredibly well-stocked when it comes to wide options.

The electric Noni Madueke is expected to return from a knee injury before the end of the month to compete with Bukayo Saka for the right-wing position, where 15-year-old Max Dowman is also earning valuable first-team minutes this season.

Madueke has also shown flashes of quality on the left flank this term, as have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, the latter of whom hit a rich vein of form just before international football intervened.

In addition, Gabriel Jesus is on the verge of a comeback from an ACL injury, and the 28-year-old is another alternative on the left flank, where he brings chaos and unpredictability to the Arsenal attack when fully fit.

Furthermore, Eberechi Eze is likely to revert to a wide role when Martin Odegaard returns from injury, and the 27-year-old has been backed to eventually make the left-wing spot his own at Arsenal.