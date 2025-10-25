Arsenal summer signing Eberechi Eze reveals the truth behind his decision to turn down a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal attacker Eberechi Eze has admitted that he was "prepared" to join Tottenham Hotspur before he joined the Gunners in the summer.

Eze was highly sought after in the summer transfer window after scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 competitive appearances for Crystal Palace last term.

In fact, the England international etched his name into Palace history when he scored the winner in May's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Eze started the current campaign with Oliver Glasner's charges before he completed a £67.5m move to Arsenal in the latter stages of the summer window.

Eze makes honest admission over Spurs snub

While he may be donning the red of Arsenal, at one stage, Eze appeared to be on course to join their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has now conceded that he was willing to join Thomas Frank's side before Arsenal hijacked Tottenham's pursuit to secure his signature.

“I was prepared to go to Tottenham, but from the moment Arsenal came, it was always going to be them," Eze said as quoted by The Athletic.

Eze spent time in Arsenal's academy before he went on to spend time in the youth systems at Fulham, Reading and Millwall.

The attacker then started his senior career with Queens Park Rangers, and spent time on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, before he joined Crystal Palace in 2020.

Eze is living his dream at Arsenal

Fourteen years after leaving the Gunners, Eze has admitted that he has realised a "dream" by forging a path back to Arsenal.

“My first Arsenal game was special. It almost didn’t feel real because it’s something I’ve been dreaming of for a long time,” Eze said.

“Playing for Arsenal from eight to 13, it’s been in the back of my mind wanting to go back. It felt like the realisation of a dream.”

Eze is now preparing to face his former club, with Mikel Arteta's side set to welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The ex-Palace star is expected to feature in the starting lineup, and while Palace may hold a special place in his heart, he will be looking to score his first Premier League goal for Arsenal in Sunday's fixture.