Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a record-breaking deal with a star player, and their renewal would be a boost in the club's quest for major honours.

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new deal with Bukayo Saka on a deal that would make him the club's highest-ever paid player, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners fine start to the season continued on Sunday, with a 1-0 victory at the Emirates against Crystal Palace extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

It looks as if it is Mikel Arteta's title to lose, but he will need his key stars to perform at their best if he is to guide the team to the top of the table at the end of the season.

Saka's 2025-26 campaign has been mixed, with the winger scoring just once in 10 games, though there is no doubting his quality.

Football Insider claim that the forward is close to signing a new five-year deal worth over £300,000-per-week before bonuses, ending speculation that he could leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Arsenal's future: The impact of Bukayo Saka new deal

The news that Saka is close to putting pen-to-paper on a new deal is yet another sign of the faith Arsenal's squad have in Arteta, who has been questioned from outside observers about a lack of silverware.

William Saliba agreed to renew terms with the Londoners in September despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal could win the Premier League title this term, but the renewal of Saka and Saliba would be a signal of intent from the club to remain at the top level of European football in the long term.

The potential outlay on Saka's contract is also a reminder to the footballing world that Arsenal have the spending capacity to compete with financial powerhouses such as Manchester City, something that could incentivise stars to join Arteta at the Emirates.

Could Arsenal dominate the Premier League?

While it is difficult to say that Arsenal could dominate the English top flight in the manner that Pep Guardiola managed to with Manchester City, they could be the team to beat for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool won the Premier League in 2024-25 thanks in large part to the efforts of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but the duo are 33 and 34 years old respectively.

Guardiola's City have faltered in recent years, and with the threat of sporting sanctions hanging over them due to alleged breaches of the league's financial rules, their future is far from certain.

With Arsenal stars such as Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes at peak age, the Gunners are likely to be in the conversation for the numerous honours in the coming seasons.